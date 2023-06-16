Look Up Atlanta
Young entrepreneur among vendors showcased at this year’s Juneteenth festival

One business owner is proving there’s no age bracket to success.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Festivities for Atlanta’s Juneteenth Parade and Festival kicked off Friday. The annual event at Centennial Olympic Park is an opportunity for vendors to showcase their businesses.

12-year-old Lauren Dunnigan of Marietta is the owner of “LaLa” Pink Unicorns.

She says she started the beauty and cosmetics line three years ago, “Because once I had one item, I felt people should have a variety to choose from.”

Her booth is one of over 250 local vendors at this year’s Juneteenth Festival.

Dunnigan says this is the second year she has participated.

She says she sold out of inventory last year and is hoping for a similar outcome, “The way I make my products I make them with a lot of love and compassion.”

The young entrepreneur says her dream is one day be international, “I really want be a big business I want to sell and travel all over the world.”

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival takes place June 16 to 18. The festival will be open noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

