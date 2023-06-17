2023 Juneteenth Atlanta Parade wraps up downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 2023 Juneteenth Atlanta Parade is a wrap!

For 11 years, the Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival’s celebration of “community, equality, human rights and justice,” has cemented itself as a “staple” for Atlanta culture, organizers say.

This year’s parade stepped off at 12 p.m. near the state capitol. It ended around 3 p.m. in Centennial Olympic Park where the festival will continue throughout the afternoon.

Here are some highlights from this year’s parade.

PHOTOS FROM ALONG THE PARADE ROUTE:

Award-winning actor and activist Louis Gossett, Jr. stopped by to talk to Atlanta News First about what Juneteenth means to him.

Atlanta Public Schools Power Up Marching Band stopped to perform for us - check them out:

Our Zac Summer tried to hang with the 40+ Double Dutch Club performers - see how he did:

The flyover by CAF Airbase Georgia:

More highlights to come, so please check back!

