Atlanta home damaged in early morning fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home was damaged in a fire on Plainville Drive in Atlanta early on Saturday morning.

Heavy damage to the front and the roof of the home was seen.

It is unknown if any injuries were reported or if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Photo of damage to Atlanta home in early morning fire (Atlanta News First)

Emergency crews responded to the scene.

