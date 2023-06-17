Atlanta home damaged in early morning fire
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home was damaged in a fire on Plainville Drive in Atlanta early on Saturday morning.
Heavy damage to the front and the roof of the home was seen.
It is unknown if any injuries were reported or if anyone was home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Emergency crews responded to the scene.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.