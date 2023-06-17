Covington police officer participated in Juneteenth parade

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Covington police officer who was recently shot in the line of duty, participated in the Covington Juneteenth celebration.

According to the Covington Police Department Facebook page, Officer Rashad Rivers, who was shot in the line of duty on May 23, rode along in the parade in downtown Covington.

Officer Rashad Rivers was shot in the head during a gunfight at the My Home & Suites Hotel on Alcovy Road in Covington on May 23.

Rivers was responding to a domestic dispute. The man who allegedly shot him, Treyvorius Stodghill, was killed during the incident.

The department said Rivers was ceremoniously sworn in to serve and protect Covington on Jan. 3, 2023.

Rivers underwent surgery on his jaw at Grady Hospital later that week and the recently released video of Rivers with his jaw wired shut.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.