Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Covington police officer participated in Juneteenth parade

Photo of Officer Rivers
Photo of Officer Rivers(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Covington police officer who was recently shot in the line of duty, participated in the Covington Juneteenth celebration.

According to the Covington Police Department Facebook page, Officer Rashad Rivers, who was shot in the line of duty on May 23, rode along in the parade in downtown Covington.

Officer Rashad Rivers was shot in the head during a gunfight at the My Home & Suites Hotel on Alcovy Road in Covington on May 23.

Rivers was responding to a domestic dispute. The man who allegedly shot him, Treyvorius Stodghill, was killed during the incident.

The department said Rivers was ceremoniously sworn in to serve and protect Covington on Jan. 3, 2023.

Rivers underwent surgery on his jaw at Grady Hospital later that week and the recently released video of Rivers with his jaw wired shut.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
Michael McBride, shooting victim, and surveillance image of reported burglary.
Father of two killed after reportedly interrupting burglary in Lithonia
Richie Alford
Former Banks County firefighter dies saving two swimmers in Florida
Michael Jacob Brantley
Carroll County man convicted of child molestation

Latest News

Preparations underway ahead of Juneteenth parade and festival
DeKalb County police search for 3 missing siblings
2023 Juneteenth Atlanta Parade
2023 Juneteenth Atlanta Parade wraps up downtown
police sirens
Investigation underway after car slammed into DeKalb Co. building