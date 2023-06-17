DeKalb County police search for 3 missing siblings

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County need help in finding three missing siblings who are 14 years old and younger.

Police say 14-year-old Marshall McKitchen, 10-year-old Janiyah Ross, and 7-year-old Major McKitchen “left home without permission” around 9 p.m. on Friday.

The siblings were last seen near the 1500 block of Fieldgreen Overlook, according to police.

If you see them, please call the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

