First Alert Forecast: Turning up the heat this weekend

A few, spotty afternoon storms possible both Saturday and Sunday
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A warm weekend is underway with high temperatures climbing near 90 both Saturday and Sunday.

The mornings both days will stay dry, but come the afternoon and evening, a few spotty showers will be possible.

Saturday’s coverage of storms is just slightly higher than Sunday, but both days will be mostly dry and hot.

The work week ahead tells a very different story. A cut off low will move into the southeast, bringing more widespread rain chances Monday all the way through Friday.

Models are still not in agreement on where exactly the low will set up, but that will be pertinent to our coverage of rain and ultimately our rainfall totals for the week.

As of now, we will keep rain coverage between 50-70% Monday through Friday. A First Alert is in place Monday through Wednesday as the rain will very much impact your day, and could result in flash flooding.

While the rain will be a nuisance, it will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 70s through most of the work week.

A few storms possible this afternoon
A few storms possible this afternoon(Atlanta News First)
Hot with isolated afternoon storms
Hot with isolated afternoon storms(Atlanta News First)
Hot and mainly dry weekend ahead of a wet and unseasonably cool week.
Hot and mainly dry weekend ahead of a wet and unseasonably cool week.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

