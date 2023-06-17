Investigation underway after car slammed into DeKalb Co. building

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a driver slammed into a building in DeKalb County on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to 100 Summer Walk Parkway in Tucker around 11:58 am. after reports of a Honda Civic crashing into a building.

There is no official word on if any injuries were reported. It is unknown if any damage was reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

