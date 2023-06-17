Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Investigation underway after car slammed into DeKalb Co. building

police sirens
police sirens(WTOC)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a driver slammed into a building in DeKalb County on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to 100 Summer Walk Parkway in Tucker around 11:58 am. after reports of a Honda Civic crashing into a building.

There is no official word on if any injuries were reported. It is unknown if any damage was reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
Michael McBride, shooting victim, and surveillance image of reported burglary.
Father of two killed after reportedly interrupting burglary in Lithonia
Richie Alford
Former Banks County firefighter dies saving two swimmers in Florida
Michael Jacob Brantley
Carroll County man convicted of child molestation

Latest News

Preparations underway ahead of Juneteenth parade and festival
DeKalb County police search for 3 missing siblings
2023 Juneteenth Atlanta Parade
2023 Juneteenth Atlanta Parade wraps up downtown
Photo of Officer Rivers
Covington police officer participated in Juneteenth parade