Man arrested in connection with January murder, police say

Generic Handcuffs Picture
Generic Handcuffs Picture(AP Images)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a January murder at a Flowery Branch apartment complex, Flowery Branch police said.

Fautisno Junior Sanchez has been charged with felony false statements, armed robbery and felony murder in the Jan. 10 death of Mateo Rizo. Police said Sanchez and three other men arrived at the Tree Park Apartments intending to rob Rizo of marijuana and money. Rizo died in the incident.

18-year-old Bryan Samuel Guzman is also believed to be connected to the case. He is currently in Hall County jail on unrelated charges.

Warrants have been obtained for 18-year-olds Noe Sanchez Rivera and Elber Tiburcio Romero. Both are still at large.

Anyone with information should call Flowery Branch police at 770-967-6336.

