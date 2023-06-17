McDonough High School golf faces uncertainty after news of golf club’s closure

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For Nathariya Phimsoutham, golf is more than a game.

“Golf has kind of been one of the foundations of my life,” she said.

Phimsoutham has played since she was four, most of it at Cotton Fields Golf Club.

“This is the course where it all started, honestly,” she said.

As a two-time all-state golfer at McDonough High School, the 16-year-old is used to winning. But now, she could be losing her and her school’s home course.

“If I lose this course, I kind of lose a part of myself,” she said.

Henry County officials stunned residents in early May when they announced the course would close this fall and be replaced with county buildings, an announcement that came months after residents were assured the course would not close.

“We kind of felt misled and that things weren’t done like they were originally supposed to be done,” McDonough High School golf coach Phillip Ivey.

McDonough High School is one of four schools that use Cotton Fields as its home course. Without a home course, the program’s future is in the rough.

“We don’t really know [what happens next],” Ivey said.

The uncertainty is understandable. Many of MHS’s golfers come from low-income families who benefit from Cotton Field’s low pricing. Without the course, the school would have to try to find a way to play at private clubs in the region, which Ivey says is difficult and expensive.

“They don’t charge our kids to play here,” Ivey said. “They don’t charge our kids to practice here.”

Ivey hopes Henry County decides to put the buildings in different places.

He also realizes Phimsoutham is going places. The Ivy League and Southeastern Conference are already calling.

“I have no doubt that by the time she is done here, she will be our most decorated golfer,” Ivey said.

Phimsoutham hopes those records are set at Cotton Fields, the place that built her.

“If I didn’t have this course, I probably wouldn’t be playing golf right now,” she said. “This is a really good course.”

