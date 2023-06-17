Look Up Atlanta
WATCH LIVE: 2023 Juneteenth Atlanta Parade underway

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For 11 years, the Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival’s celebration of “community, equality, human rights and justice,” has cemented itself as a “staple” for Atlanta culture, organizers say.

On June 17 at 12 p.m., the parade steps off again, starting near the state capitol and ending in Centennial Olympic Park.

Atlanta News First’s Gurvir Dhindsa, Brooks Baptiste and Monica Pearson will host the parade live.

PHOTOS FROM ALONG THE PARADE ROUTE:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

