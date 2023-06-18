Look Up Atlanta
1 dead, 1 injured after car crash catches fire in DeKalb County

Dekalb Car Crash and Fire
Dekalb Car Crash and Fire(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person died and another has serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Saturday night.

According to DeKalb County officials, officers responded to the 1300 block of Bermuda Road about a vehicle accident. When officers arrived, they located two vehicles extensively damaged and on fire.

The injured driver was able to exit his vehicle with serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital, officials said.

This is an active investigation and there is no word on the cause of the crash.

