1 injured after verbal dispute escalates to shooting in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 27-year-old man was shot after a verbal dispute in DeKalb County Saturday night, according to officials.

Police said officers responded to 2425 Candler Road in reference to a person shot and when arrived they located the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim said stated he had been involved in a verbal dispute with another person prior to getting shot.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

