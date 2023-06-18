1 injured after verbal dispute escalates to shooting in DeKalb County
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 27-year-old man was shot after a verbal dispute in DeKalb County Saturday night, according to officials.
Police said officers responded to 2425 Candler Road in reference to a person shot and when arrived they located the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim said stated he had been involved in a verbal dispute with another person prior to getting shot.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.