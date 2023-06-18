1 shot and killed, 1 injured after stabbing in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating after a person was shot and killed and another was injured after being stabbed in southwest Atlanta on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the 1900 block of Metropolitan Parkway around 8:47 p.m. after reports of a shooting and a stabbing at the location.

Police say the gunshot victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The stabbing victim was rushed to an area hospital alert, conscious, and breathing.

The identity of the deadly shooting victim was not released. The current extent of the stabbing victims’ injuries is unknown.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.