5 injured in shooting outside a DeKalb County nightclub, police say

An investigation is underway after police say five people were injured in a shooting outside a lounge in DeKalb County early on Sunday morning.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say five people were injured in a shooting outside a lounge in DeKalb County early on Sunday morning.

Police responded to the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off of Glenwood Road in Decatur around 3 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Police confirmed that the shooting happened outside of the lounge.

Upon arrival, police say they found the shooting victims.

A witness in the area told Atlanta News First that he heard the shooting around that time.

The identities of the people who were injured and the current extent of their injuries are unknown.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect.

This is an active investigation.

