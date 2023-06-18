Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Archaeologists find 3,000-year-old gleaming sword at burial site

A gleaming sword was discovered in southern Germany by archaeologists.
A gleaming sword was discovered in southern Germany by archaeologists.(Bayerisches Landesamt für Denkmalpflege)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have found a gleaming 3,000-year-old sword at a burial site in southern Germany.

The well-preserved sword was discovered last week in the State of Bavaria.

Researchers believe it was left in the grave as a burial gift. They say a sword like this, with an octagonal handle made entirely from bronze, is a rare find.

It’s thought to date back to the end of the 14th century BCE, the middle bronze age.

The sword was left in a grave containing the remains of three people, a man, a woman and a young person, who researchers say were buried shortly after one another.

Their relationship is unclear, but they were buried with a rich array of grave goods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
Amiyah Johnson and her father Kenneth King
Athens woman finds her father 27 years later using genetic testing service
Michael Jacob Brantley
Carroll County man convicted of child molestation
Driver dies after ‘crashing into tree’ in Fulton County, police say

Latest News

One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.
Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people
FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by...
Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, center, and teammate Diana Taurasi, left, watch from...
Brittney Griner misses second straight game with hip injury
This advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and affected customers will be...
Boil water advisory issued for residents, businesses in Sandy Springs