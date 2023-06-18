Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta News First wins multiple awards at the 2023 Southeast Emmys

Southeast Emmy Logo (Courtesy: southeastemmy.com)
Southeast Emmy Logo (Courtesy: southeastemmy.com)(Southeast Emmy)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First received multiple 2023 Emmy Awards for several categories including news, and investigative.

Here is a list of award-winners and categories:

  • Adam Murphy’s Allegiance to the Community won the military news category.
  • Adam Murphy’s A Diamond is a Community’s Best Friend won the 401 sports story news single shift.
  • 207 News Special: Atlanta News First Investigates “The Sixth.”
  • 307 Investigative Report - Single Report “Desperate for Representation” Andy Pierrotti, Luke Carter, Eric Carlton.
  • 310 News Feature - Serious Feature (Single Report) “Mariam’s Law” Rachel Polansky Tricase, Eric Carlton, Tony Sigety, Lindsey Basye.
  • Better Call Harry: Harry Samler’s- Insurance Adjustment won for the news promotion category topical.
  • Atlanta News First Anthem won the news promotion category for an image.
  • 315 Health/Medical - News “Reckless Release” Ciara Cummings, Eric Carlton, Dimitri Lotovski, Lindsey Basye.
  • Atlanta News First Launch won the news promotion campaign.
  • Josh Dillard, Kelly Corder, Melissa Fennell, and Mike Von Ruden won the Official Weather App of Christmas.
  • Joshua Morey won 716 Writer Short Form Content.
  • Joshua Morey won 720 Director Short Form Content.
  • Josh Dillard won 726 Photographer Short Form Content.
  • Josh Dillard won 726 Photographer Short Form Content.
  • Porfirio Fernando Castillo won Porfirio 728 Video Essayist.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
Amiyah Johnson and her father Kenneth King
Athens woman finds her father 27 years later using genetic testing service
Michael Jacob Brantley
Carroll County man convicted of child molestation
Driver dies after ‘crashing into tree’ in Fulton County, police say

Latest News

The Tri-County Gun Violence Coordinating Council is asking gun owners to attend its next meeting.
Homicide investigation underway in Gwinnett County, police say
This advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and affected customers will be...
Boil water advisory issued for residents, businesses in Sandy Springs
Driver dies after ‘crashing into tree’ in Fulton County, police say
2023 Juneteenth Atlanta Parade
2023 Juneteenth Atlanta Parade wraps up downtown