Atlanta News First wins multiple awards at the 2023 Southeast Emmys
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First received multiple 2023 Emmy Awards for several categories including news, and investigative.
Here is a list of award-winners and categories:
- Adam Murphy’s Allegiance to the Community won the military news category.
- Adam Murphy’s A Diamond is a Community’s Best Friend won the 401 sports story news single shift.
- 207 News Special: Atlanta News First Investigates “The Sixth.”
- 307 Investigative Report - Single Report “Desperate for Representation” Andy Pierrotti, Luke Carter, Eric Carlton.
- 310 News Feature - Serious Feature (Single Report) “Mariam’s Law” Rachel Polansky Tricase, Eric Carlton, Tony Sigety, Lindsey Basye.
- Better Call Harry: Harry Samler’s- Insurance Adjustment won for the news promotion category topical.
- Atlanta News First Anthem won the news promotion category for an image.
- 315 Health/Medical - News “Reckless Release” Ciara Cummings, Eric Carlton, Dimitri Lotovski, Lindsey Basye.
- Atlanta News First Launch won the news promotion campaign.
- Josh Dillard, Kelly Corder, Melissa Fennell, and Mike Von Ruden won the Official Weather App of Christmas.
- Joshua Morey won 716 Writer Short Form Content.
- Joshua Morey won 720 Director Short Form Content.
- Josh Dillard won 726 Photographer Short Form Content.
- Porfirio Fernando Castillo won Porfirio 728 Video Essayist.
