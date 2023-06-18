Look Up Atlanta
Boil water advisory issued for residents, businesses in Sandy Springs

This advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and affected customers will be...
This advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and affected customers will be notified when it is lifted.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses in Sandy Springs, the Office of Communications and Community Relations said in a news release.

The Department of Watershed Management crews say they are investigating a “possible breach” of a 48-inch transmission main on Riverside Road near Don White Memorial Park.

“The boil water advisory will remain in place until DWM is cleared to lift the advisory following sampling protocols,” according to the news release. “In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, all residents and property owners that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to boil all water prior to us or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food, or brushing teeth.”

The Dept. of Watershed Management advises residents and businesses to avoid drinking water from public water fountains in the impacted area.

“Vigorous hand washing or showers with soap and tap water should be safe for basic personal hygiene. However, if washing hands to prepare food, use boiled (then cooled) water along with handwashing soap,” the Office of Communications and Community Relations said. “The Department of Watershed Management will follow its flushing protocols for the system as a precaution and has sampled the affected zones to affirm that there is no contamination in the system. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division will advise DWM when the advisory can be lifted.”

