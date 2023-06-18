Family wants help searching for men captured on camera breaking into their vehicles

TUCKER, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents in Gwinnett County need your help looking for multiple men they said got away after breaking into their vehicles on Thursday morning.

The victims spoke exclusively to Atlanta News First but didn’t want their home or their faces to be identified, adding that they do not want to be targeted again.

The family saw caught the bandits on their home camera in the Spring Meadows Subdivision. It’s off Pleasant Dale Road. The victims said their cameras went off around six that morning. Hours later they came out and saw what was left behind.

“We had noticed that the jeep had been gone through,” a man said. “Then when family members came out and noticed that their car windows had been shattered on the other side and we went back and started reviewing the camera, two cars had come by and three males jumped out. Looked inside the cars and started breaking the windows and two of them ran out towards the jeep and checked that and then they had a chase car following them,” he said.

The husband and wife allege the men individuals tried to break into a third vehicle but weren’t so successful.

“They did rummage through one of the vehicles, maybe some small stuff, CDs and things like that were missing, but they didn’t get into the other one. The other one was a double pane window on a car, and they couldn’t get into it very easily, so they just moved on to the other ones that were easier,” the victim said.

They said it all happened in a matter of seconds.

“They were fast they were in and out in no time, so it’s not like you could catch them very easily, ‘cause they here and I think they were gone within a minute. They weren’t here very long,” the victim said.

The couple said this is not the first time their neighborhood has been victimized.

“It’s just been kind of expected because it’s been going on all the time around this neighborhood and around this area and so you always see it on the Ring App,” the man said. “I was so shocked I guess that it happened. We’ve been seeing it...shocked that it happened.”

The family said they’ve been living in the area for 16 years.

“We’ve been seeing it on the App for the last three to four years and it’s steadily increased more and more,” the victim said. “It’s always gone on before. Not as bad. Not as frequent of people coming in here looking at cars,” the man said.

The family said they lived through a home invasion back in 2020.

“We did have a break-in, an actual home invasion. I was working out of town, and they came in when my wife was there. Luckily, he took off and ran and didn’t do anything after he saw her,” the man said.

Now, they want it all to stop once and for all.

“Yeah, it’s getting old. What can you do. What do you do? The windows that they destroyed in the car, were very expensive windows,” he said.

They also said they hope the police will intervene.

“I mean they are aware. You know, I’m sure it’s hard for them to catch them because they’re in and out, but hopefully, with the video, I think that they’ll catch their license plate from over there. I’m not sure if they’re aware of the cameras up at the street would catch the traffic coming in and out, pulling out of the neighborhood,” the victim said.

After living through this again, the family is sending a message to all.

“I think we need to be more cautious of what’s going on around in the neighborhood and just be aware that people are out looking in vehicles,” the victim said. “I think our neighbors need to unite more and stop worrying about the small stuff that’s going on amongst their neighbors and watch out for the bigger picture.”

On Saturday night, Atlanta News First reached out to the Gwinnett County Police Department about the incident, and other alleged incidents, however, we’re still waiting on a response.

