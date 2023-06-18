Look Up Atlanta
First Alert Forecast: Hot Father’s Day with a Few Evening T-Showers, Very Rainy Week Ahead

Temps hit 90 this afternoon ahead of a few evening showers that give way to heavy rain overnight tonight
By Ella Dorsey
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Father’s Day is shaping up to be hot one with highs around 90. You’ll notice the clouds gradually increase this afternoon, which gives way to spotty evening t-showers between 5 to 9pm.

Heavier rain arrives overnight tonight and continues through sunrise. A rainy early morning gives way to a slightly drier afternoon Monday, but spotty t-showers continue through the day. Overall, we see a 60% chance of rain, and clouds keep highs in the low 80s.

This wet pattern unfortunately continues through the entire week, with an upper level low sitting over the southeast funneling in Gulf moisture. Clouds and scattered showers keep temperatures very mild in the 70s and low 80s at warmest.

Although severe weather is not expected, with 3-5″ rain possible by Friday, flash flooding will become a concern towards the end of the week.

Spotty t-showers are likely between 4 to 9 pm this evening.
Spotty t-showers are likely between 4 to 9 pm this evening.(WANF)
Widespread rain is expected for the Monday morning commute.
Widespread rain is expected for the Monday morning commute.(WANF)
Washout weather is expected at least through Thursday, with high rain chances each day and night.
Washout weather is expected at least through Thursday, with high rain chances each day and night.(WANF)

