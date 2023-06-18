Gwinnett County goes to automatic mowers to combat staffing shortage

DACULA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On a quiet day at Rabbit Hill Park in Dacula, the nearly 10 acres of soccer fields lord over the landscape.

Gwinnett Soccer Academy Executive Director Drew Prentice understands the problem all too well.

“We went through a series last summer where their mowers went down, and the new mowers they brought in weren’t specific for sports fields,” Prentice explained. “So, they weren’t cutting properly.”

Prentice and Gwinnett County recently teamed up to hire a very specialized employee.

“So, we’ve named it Travis,” Prentice said.

Travis is a Husqvarna Ceora automatic mower, the first of his kind in the Southeast, and a far cry from the mowers previous generations pushed around as kids.

Joshua Harris remembers that time. He manages the groundskeeping for the county’s 50+ parks.

“One of the biggest things we face, as many people do, is staffing challenges,” Harris said.

Travis specializes in cutting large areas of grass, especially sports fields. It takes about 25 man hours per week at Rabbit Hill Park to keep the grass short enough for soccer. Now it takes zero man hours.

“If there’s any way we can offset that labor and repurpose it somewhere else, the automatic mower makes sense,” Harris said.

Travis doesn’t sleep, can mow in the rain, and is willing to work at night. He also keeps the GSA from spending valuable practice hours on lawn care.

“Travis doesn’t get sick, he doesn’t get tired, and he doesn’t have vacation days,” Harris said. “So, he can extend the work day far more than us mere mortals.”

“This mower can come in and--not take away staff--but repurpose that time to where we are short on staff and put those back into parks for citizens of Gwinnett County,” Harris added.

Those workers are often repurposed to less strenuous work, keeping injuries down and efficiency up.

“It’s surprisingly simple,” Harris said.

So, gone are the good ol’ days, here are the “back in my days”, and the future is definitely not uphill both ways, letting the kids off the hook and workers off the mower.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.