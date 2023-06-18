Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Original Prince demo tape up for auction

Original demo tape that landed Prince his first record contract up for auction. (Credit: RR Auction via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The self-titled demo tape that late musician Prince used to land his first recording contract is up for auction.

Boston-based auction house RR Auction is selling the demo, which was recorded in 1976.

It contains unreleased versions of the songs “Just As Long As We’re Together” and “My Love is Forever,” as well as the never released, “Jelly Jam.”

Prince was just 18 years old when he recorded the tracks. They were all written, sung and arranged by him.

The demo is part of the “Marvels of Modern Music” auction that ends on Thursday.

Prince died in 2016.

His estate is not associated with the auction.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
Amiyah Johnson and her father Kenneth King
Athens woman finds her father 27 years later using genetic testing service
Michael Jacob Brantley
Carroll County man convicted of child molestation
Michael McBride, shooting victim, and surveillance image of reported burglary.
Father of two killed after reportedly interrupting burglary in Lithonia

Latest News

Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his...
Pope Francis, back to Vatican routine post-surgery, says thanks to shouts of ‘Long live the pope!’
Shooting outside Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge
5 injured in shooting outside a DeKalb County nightclub, police say
Deadly shooting and stabbing investigation underway in southwest Atlanta
1 shot and killed, 1 injured after stabbing in southwest Atlanta
Shooting under investigation in Atlanta early Sunday morning