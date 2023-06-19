39-year-old man missing in Atlanta since May, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help finding a 39-year-old man who disappeared in late May.

According to investigators, David Fagbemi was last seen near the 4000 block of Northside Parkway on May 30. Concerned family members reported him missing shortly after.

Details surrounding his disappearance remain limited. APD’s Homicide and Adult Missing Persons Unit is leading the investigation.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

