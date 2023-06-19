Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

39-year-old man missing in Atlanta since May, police say

David Fagbemi was last seen around Northside Parkway on May 30
David Fagbemi
David Fagbemi(Atlanta Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help finding a 39-year-old man who disappeared in late May.

According to investigators, David Fagbemi was last seen near the 4000 block of Northside Parkway on May 30. Concerned family members reported him missing shortly after.

Details surrounding his disappearance remain limited. APD’s Homicide and Adult Missing Persons Unit is leading the investigation.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Rounds of rain and storms are in the forecast for the next several days!
Crews work to repair possible water main breach
Crews restore water to Sandy Springs community, Boil Water Advisory still in effect
Deadly shooting and stabbing investigation underway in southwest Atlanta
1 shot and killed, 1 injured after stabbing in southwest Atlanta

Latest News

Rapper Young Thug is on trial in a massive RICO case.
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Kiosk at Atlanta airport teaches CPR in five minutes
New Atlanta airport kiosk teaches travelers how to perform CPR in 5 minutes
Mugshot: Justin Lacy
Man charged with fatally shooting brother inside Lawrenceville home, police say
InvestigateTV traveled the country to shed light on a constitutional crisis eroding the...
EMMY WINNING SERIES: The Sixth