All lanes on Windy Hill Road in Smyrna closed after deadly crash, police say

SMYRNA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at a busy intersection in Smyrna on Monday afternoon.

According to police, all lanes are closed on Windy Hill Road after a crash at the intersection with Village Parkway.

Police tell drivers heading west on Windy Hill Road to use U.S. Highway 41 as an alternate route. Drivers going east on Windy Hill Road are advised to use Atlanta Road as an alternate.

Details on the crash remain under investigation.

It is unclear when lanes will reopen.

