Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Annual Stockbridge Juneteenth celebration draws large crowds

More than 3,000 people are expected to attend the third annual Stockbridge Juneteenth celebration and music festival on Monday, according to city leaders.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The third annual Stockbridge Juneteenth celebration and music festival is underway on Monday where thousands are expected to attend, according to city leaders.

The City of Stockbridge was one of few that chose to host their Juneteenth celebration on the federal holiday. City officials say the event has significantly grown.

This year, they decided to move the event to Stockbridge’s newly renovated Amphitheater to accommodate crowds.

The musical festival is also home to several local black-owned businesses.

Njeri Thompson is the owner of the Mac Queen Food Truck, “We are cheesy on the block.”

Thompson’s food truck has been a regular for the last two years.

She says getting her business off the ground hasn’t been easy, “As a single mom and as a black mom, there were a lot of struggles and there continue to be. Number one, just in the food truck industry, kitchen supply industry. It is very man dominant.”

Thompson says being able to be her own boss is a direct product of Juneteenth, “We know Juneteenth is based on history that many slaves in history didn’t know they were free, they continued slaving working for someone else.”

Something, she reflects on each year, “It feels really special to me that I’m able to give my children that opportunity.”

It is free and open to the public.

Stockbridge’s Juneteenth Music Festival runs until 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Rounds of rain and storms are in the forecast for the next several days!
Severe weather moves across Georgia, Metro Atlanta
Widespread stormy weather moves through Metro Atlanta
Crews work to repair possible water main breach
Water restored to Sandy Springs, Boil Water Advisory still in effect

Latest News

Police sirens (Generic photo)
At least 1 killed in crash on Windy Hill Road in Smyrna, police say
Shooting investigation outside DeKalb County nightclub
5 injured in shooting outside a DeKalb County nightclub, police say
Dreams of Lois Golf and Stem Academy
Georgia non-profit working to diversify the game of golf
5 injured in shooting outside a DeKalb County nightclub, police say