Annual Stockbridge Juneteenth celebration draws large crowds

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The third annual Stockbridge Juneteenth celebration and music festival is underway on Monday where thousands are expected to attend, according to city leaders.

The City of Stockbridge was one of few that chose to host their Juneteenth celebration on the federal holiday. City officials say the event has significantly grown.

This year, they decided to move the event to Stockbridge’s newly renovated Amphitheater to accommodate crowds.

The musical festival is also home to several local black-owned businesses.

Njeri Thompson is the owner of the Mac Queen Food Truck, “We are cheesy on the block.”

Thompson’s food truck has been a regular for the last two years.

She says getting her business off the ground hasn’t been easy, “As a single mom and as a black mom, there were a lot of struggles and there continue to be. Number one, just in the food truck industry, kitchen supply industry. It is very man dominant.”

Thompson says being able to be her own boss is a direct product of Juneteenth, “We know Juneteenth is based on history that many slaves in history didn’t know they were free, they continued slaving working for someone else.”

Something, she reflects on each year, “It feels really special to me that I’m able to give my children that opportunity.”

It is free and open to the public.

Stockbridge’s Juneteenth Music Festival runs until 10 p.m.

