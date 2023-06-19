ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, the Atlanta City Council will consider a City-wide millage rate increase for park maintenance.

The current millage rage (0.5 mill/$1,000 of assessed property value) would increase to 1.0 mill/$1,000 of assessed property value, bringing in an additional $16 million for Atlanta’s Parks Improvement Fund.

For the average Atlanta household, with a median value of $331,575, taxpayers will pay an additional $51 annually in property taxes.

This millage rate increase is part of a change to the Atlanta City Charter.

Atlanta parks poised for major investments with more day-to-day care. (Atlanta News First)

A change to the charter must be heard by the Council in three separate forums. Tuesday’s reading is the third and final reading.

It is expected to pass.

TONIGHT: Is this a common site at your favorite Atlanta park?



The City is set to pass a millage rate increase for park maintenance. This mean an extra $51 in property taxes for the average Atlanta homeowner.



Details on the funding and why some say it’s needed on @ATLNewsFirst. pic.twitter.com/FvD2WbUgkG — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) June 19, 2023

In addition, the charter change also calls for a re-distribution of the funds, so 40% of the millage funding would go to park maintenance.

Currently, just 10% of that funding goes towards maintenance.

“In my ten years in working at Park Pride, there is not a single action that will [further] change the impact of making sure parks are places of dignity and places worth going to,” said Halicki, on the impact of this investment in addition to a proposed bump in the department’s annual budget.

The mayor is also proposing a 6.3% increase in the Parks & Recreation Department budget for 2024 from the City’s General Fund.

The Council has the final say on this budget increase and the millage rate increase.

Both would go into effect July 1.

In a May budget hearing, Councilmember Howard Shook challenged the mayor if the park maintenance dollars could come from somewhere other than a property tax increase.

“But perhaps instead of raising property taxes, trimming one of the more lower priority activities,” suggested Shook, who said he supports more maintenance investments for Atlanta parks.

The mayor said the millage rate had not increased in 30 years and the day-to-day improvements are needed.

“Today we feel like the need for parks since the amount of people in the city has grown, the amount of folks that utilize our parks, the amount of aging equipment we have, that this is an appropriate time,” said Mayor Andre Dickens.

