Broadband expansion money heading to rural counties soon

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than half of the people in Heard County don’t have access to the internet. In this digital age, it feels impossible to work or finish schoolwork.

Robin Vealcheeks and her daughter don’t have reliable access to the internet. They live farther away from town.

“We need services here in more places, we need improvement. It is very important to have those Zoom communications,” said Vealcheeks.

Data from the Georgia Broadband Program shows 85% of Georgia households have some access to the internet, while 15% are without. The number of areas without internet doubles in rural counties; some counties are barely served at all. Fewer than 100 locations are served in Hancock County.

State lawmakers, board of education members, healthcare providers, and law enforcement wrote to the Federal Communications Commission to see how they can get funds. Money could start trickling in after redrawing the state’s outage map.

Hannah Skipper’s home gained access after a similar broadband expansion project. The money designated by the state expands fiber to another 10,000 homes.

“I live in the middle of nowhere, just trees, no neighbors. If you live closer to Alabama or in the rural parts, there is zero zilch nada,” said Skipper.

Senator Jon Ossoff earmarked $250 million from the Infrastructure Act to expand rural broadband access. There will be a review to see where funding will be sent by the end of the month and areas identified could see money soon after.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.