Brookhaven looks to annex two unincorporated DeKalb Co. neighborhoods

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two neighborhoods in unincorporated DeKalb County could soon become part of the nearby city of Brookhaven if an annexation petition is successful.

The citizens behind it are getting close. Last week, they presented DeKalb County commissioners with a petition that garnered the support of over 60% of voters and property owners, an annexation mechanism used in Georgia known as the 60% method.

If the petition were to clear, the neighborhoods could be absorbed by the city by the end of July, allowing them access to Brookhaven services like local police, parks, road crews, and economic development. According to Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst, it would be the state’s largest annexation by the 60% method, including about 4,200 residents.

“I think it’s good for the residents, I think it’s also good for the county,” said Ernst. “You’re talking about paving, potholes, stormwater, parks and community development, economic development.”

Residents would also be policed by Brookhaven officers instead of DeKalb County deputies, although they would remain on the county’s water system and in their court jurisdiction.

It’s similar to an annexation effort that was successful in 2019 in the Lavista neighborhood, which is now part of Brookhaven.

“The responsiveness in DeKalb on issues like keeping up with our parks, paving our roads, dealing with water main breaks, those types of things, it was very difficult,” said Larry Hoskins, who led the petition effort out of Lavista.

But Hoskins said the benefits of switching were immediate.

“We had sidewalks getting done, we had drainage issues being addressed, roads being paved,” he said. “It was a good experience.”

Like the Lavista neighborhood, both Toco Hills and Biltmore Acres would be placed in a special tax district for the first few years of the annexation. They would pay slightly more for the Brookhaven services during that time, but would also work with Brookhaven city officials to prioritize certain projects and needs. The increased tax on Lavista residents expires at the end of 2023.

“And then we’re going to be 8-10% less than if we were in unincorporated DeKalb,” said Hoskins. “And we got better services in terms of police and the roads and parks, and code enforcement and permits. So it’s kind of a win-win.”

The main issue residents have is a lack of knowledge about the annexation. Many aren’t aware it’s even on the table.

“I recently went to a meeting to update us and there was a surprising number of people that had no idea this was going on,” said Toco Hills resident Cindy Jaret.

An annexation could also spurn more development in the neighborhoods as Brookhaven expands its economic footprint. The annexation wouldn’t just include homes – it would also bring commercial properties like the Toco Hills Shopping Center to the city.

“I would not like to see more intense buildings, more high-density buildings go up in our area because it’s already such a heavily trafficked area,” said Jaret. “That would not be good.”

