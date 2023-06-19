FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread stormy weather moves through Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta and parts of Georgia are starting the week with widespread stormy weather that is expected to continue throughout most of the week.

The Atlanta News First meteorologists are tracking the latest developments.

LIVE UPDATES:

6:14 a.m. | Expect delays near Candler Road in DeKalb County. Heavy rain is causing roads to be very wet!

Crash on I-20 WB near Candler Rd. in Dekalb co. Delays building on the east side of town. Drive very carefully as the roads are very wet! @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/zIMq8Z1roq — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) June 19, 2023

5:35 a.m. | Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is tracking weather impacts this Monday morning.

Heavy thunderstorms move across Georgia communities

4:40 a.m. | All lanes shut down on I-285 EB near ramp to I-85 in DeKalb County as heavy rain continues to come down on motorists.

All lanes shut down due to crash on I-285 EB

4:32 a.m. | Expect a messy morning commute! Meteorologist Courteney Jacobazzi is keeping an eye on the roads.

Messy morning commute on the way for those of you who have to get out the door early today. Showers and storms taper slightly through the afternoon. Will be watching for an isolated severe storm or two through the morning into late afternoon. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/7bHuyXPrBF — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) June 19, 2023

4:05 a.m. | Heavy thunderstorms seen across Cobb, Douglas, Bartow, Paulding, and Cherokee counties.

Strong thunderstorms incoming! Heads up in parts of Cobb, Douglas, Bartow, Paulding, and Cherokee counties! Expect 40mph wind, heavy rain, and frequent lightning within this line of storms. Fulton, watching you next. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/xKco3OOLh7 — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) June 19, 2023

Rain and storms sweep in from the west through the morning. A couple storms may become severe southwest of Atlanta. Have a way to receive alerts, just in case. @ATLNewsFirst #atlwx #gawx — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) June 19, 2023

3:15 a.m. | Heavy rain is causing problems for morning commuters... including Anchor Rob Hughes!

