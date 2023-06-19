FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread stormy weather moves through Metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta and parts of Georgia are starting the week with widespread stormy weather that is expected to continue throughout most of the week.
The Atlanta News First meteorologists are tracking the latest developments.
>> DOWNLOAD THE ATLANTA NEWS FIRST APP
>> WATCH LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR
LIVE UPDATES:
6:14 a.m. | Expect delays near Candler Road in DeKalb County. Heavy rain is causing roads to be very wet!
5:35 a.m. | Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is tracking weather impacts this Monday morning.
4:40 a.m. | All lanes shut down on I-285 EB near ramp to I-85 in DeKalb County as heavy rain continues to come down on motorists.
4:32 a.m. | Expect a messy morning commute! Meteorologist Courteney Jacobazzi is keeping an eye on the roads.
4:05 a.m. | Heavy thunderstorms seen across Cobb, Douglas, Bartow, Paulding, and Cherokee counties.
3:15 a.m. | Heavy rain is causing problems for morning commuters... including Anchor Rob Hughes!
LOOKING AHEAD! Rounds of rain and storms in the forecast for the next several days! Here’s what you should know
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.