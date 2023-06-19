Look Up Atlanta
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread stormy weather moves through Metro Atlanta

Severe weather moves across Georgia, Metro Atlanta
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta and parts of Georgia are starting the week with widespread stormy weather that is expected to continue throughout most of the week.

The Atlanta News First meteorologists are tracking the latest developments.

LIVE UPDATES:

6:14 a.m. | Expect delays near Candler Road in DeKalb County. Heavy rain is causing roads to be very wet!

5:35 a.m. | Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is tracking weather impacts this Monday morning.

Heavy thunderstorms move across Georgia communities

4:40 a.m. | All lanes shut down on I-285 EB near ramp to I-85 in DeKalb County as heavy rain continues to come down on motorists.

All lanes shut down due to crash on I-285 EB

4:32 a.m. | Expect a messy morning commute! Meteorologist Courteney Jacobazzi is keeping an eye on the roads.

4:05 a.m. | Heavy thunderstorms seen across Cobb, Douglas, Bartow, Paulding, and Cherokee counties.

3:15 a.m. | Heavy rain is causing problems for morning commuters... including Anchor Rob Hughes!

LOOKING AHEAD! Rounds of rain and storms in the forecast for the next several days! Here’s what you should know

