First Alert: Stormy start to an unsettled day

It is off to a stormy start across the metro as batches of heavy rain move through.

This is just the beginning of what will be an unsettled day with scattered showers and storms in the forecast through at least the early evening.

Some of these storms have carried gusty wind, small hail, and frequent lightning. We will watch for these threats in any storms that persist through the day.

Unfortunately our rainy pattern doesn’t end today, it only has just begun.

A cut off low will park itself over Georgia, bringing several rounds of rain, at times heavy, to the area through Friday.

We could pick up 2-4 inches of rain with locally heavy amounts possible through Friday. We will have to monitor for flash flooding through the week as it is a possibility.

We are optimistic that this low will lift out by Saturday, which will bring a drier weekend, but a few showers and storms will still be possible both days.

Due to the widespread rain through the week, temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s, but expect a warm up back into the mid 80s over the weekend.

Rain pushes east of 75 by late morning (ANF)

scattered showers and storms likely through the afternoon. Isolated storms could be strong to severe. (ANF)

Few storms possible for the commute home (ANF)

Storms taper off past sunset tonight (ANF)

First alert today through Thursday for widespread rain (ANF)

Rainy week ahead. The rain will keep temperatures well below average. Drying out by the weekend. (ANF)

