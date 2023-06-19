First Father’s Day in 25 years for Floyd County man whose son was wrongfully imprisoned

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Floyd County man was finally able to spend Father’s Day with his son who was wrongfully imprisoned for 25 years.

Glen Clark has been fighting to prove his son Lee Clark’s innocence after he was wrongfully convicted in the 1996 death of his friend.

During that time, Clark was only able to see his son in prison.

“25 years of Father’s Day went by and I don’t mind telling you I had a hole in my heart,” Glen Clark said.

With the help of the Georgia Innocence Project, Lee Clark was released last December.

On Sunday, the two men celebrated Father’s Day together, in-person.

“Today is a wonderful day for me, real wonderful day,” Glen Clark said.

Lee Clark said his father and his faith helped him through his time in prison.

“It isn’t just 25 years in prison, it’s 44 years I walked the face of this earth...he never gave up on me, he’s a great dad,” Lee Clark said.

