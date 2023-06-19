Look Up Atlanta
Funeral held for former Banks County firefighter who died saving 2 swimmers

Richie Alford
Richie Alford(Banks County Fire & EMS)
By Eden Turner
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sunday, June 18, the Banks County Fire Department held a funeral in honor of the late firefighter Richie Alford.

Alford passed away on June 15 after saving two distressed swimmers in Panama City Beach, the department said. He was unable to make it to shore.

On Sunday, the fire department and other agencies transported the beloved firefighter from LaGrange, Ga. to the McGahee-Griffin Funeral & Stewart Funeral Home.

Locals and law enforcement officers lined the roads in Banks County to show their appreciation of Alford’s contributions to the community.

Alford’s family will make the final decisions of where to lay Alford to rest, the department said.

