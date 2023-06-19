Funeral held for former Banks County firefighter who died saving 2 swimmers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sunday, June 18, the Banks County Fire Department held a funeral in honor of the late firefighter Richie Alford.

Alford passed away on June 15 after saving two distressed swimmers in Panama City Beach, the department said. He was unable to make it to shore.

On Sunday, the fire department and other agencies transported the beloved firefighter from LaGrange, Ga. to the McGahee-Griffin Funeral & Stewart Funeral Home.

Locals and law enforcement officers lined the roads in Banks County to show their appreciation of Alford’s contributions to the community.

Alford’s family will make the final decisions of where to lay Alford to rest, the department said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.