Georgia non-profit working to diversify the game of golf

Dreams of Lois Golf and Stem Academy
Dreams of Lois Golf and Stem Academy(WGCL)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the Cloud family, creating change happens piece by piece, person by person, event by event. Ivory Cloud started Dreams of Lois in honor of her mother who died of breast cancer.

“I feel so close to my mom as well as my nephew who passed away unexpectedly, by giving and serving,” said Ivory Cloud with Dreams of Lois Inc.

Her mother had dreams that hadn’t been fulfilled, Ivory had grief she needed to put somewhere. The non-profit does most of its work with children and teens, but they give back to those in need all over the community.

”One of my mom’s dreams was to open up an academy. Now, 34 years after my mom has gone, her dream has come to fruition with the Golf and Stem Academy,” said Cloud.

The academy has been around for a couple of years now. It is filled with teens and children who will spend 2 weeks of the summer learning how to golf, using engineering and math. The academy is free.

The point is not only to get people comfortable in the sport, it is to get as much diversity into the game of golf as possible.

”There are not many African Americans playing at an elite level in the game of golf,” said Cloud. “Minority, black, and brown representation is extremely important.”

Diversifying the game means each player needs to feel comfortable on the course so students alternate between lessons in the classroom and apply those STEM lessons on the golf course.

“You belong. You belong in any space that you want to be in,” said Chasity Cloud, Ivory’s Daughter.

