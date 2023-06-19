Look Up Atlanta
Gwinnett man drowns in Lake Hartwell trying to help son, DNR says

Lake Hartwell
Lake Hartwell(FOX Carolina News)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Lawrenceville man who tried to help his son drowned in Lake Hartwell, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Witnesses told emergency crews that 45-year-old Constantin Pascal was pulling his son on a tube when he noticed his life jacket was unfastened, according to the DNR.

They went on to say that he put the boat in neutral and jumped into the water to help but he did not resurface.

The child was rescued and brought to the Paynes Creek boat ramp nearby, the DNR said.

Divers and emergency crews, including game wardens, the Hart County Fire Department, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Elbert County Fire Dive Team assisted in the search. e Team, and other agencies assisted in searches for Pascal.

Divers were used in several different locations in the search for Paynes. His body was recovered around 6:40 p.m. in 43 feet of water, the DNR said.

