Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Juneteenth 2023 | What’s open, closed in metro Atlanta?

Juneteenth celebrations and what's open, closed
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Juneteenth marks the day Americans commemorate the liberation of enslaved African Americans.

The holiday was first celebrated on June 19, 1865, when more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas learned they were free.

In 2021, President Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Here’s what’s open and closed this Monday.

RELATED: A beginner’s guide to Juneteenth: How can all Americans celebrate?

What’s Open?

  • Public gyms
  • Most grocery stores
  • Major food chains
  • Public Transportation (holiday hours)

What’s Closed?

  • Non-essential federal government buildings
  • Non-essential state and local government buildings
  • Public schools
  • Driver and vehicle services
  • Most postal service operations (FedEx and UPS indicate they will remain open)
  • Most banks
  • Private businesses (most major retailers indicate they will remain open)

FULL LIST: Juneteenth celebrations and events happening in metro Atlanta

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Rounds of rain and storms are in the forecast for the next several days!
Crews work to repair possible water main breach
Boil water advisory issued for residents, businesses in Sandy Springs
Deadly shooting and stabbing investigation underway in southwest Atlanta
1 shot and killed, 1 injured after stabbing in southwest Atlanta

Latest News

All lanes shut down due to crash on I-285 EB
InvestigateTV traveled the country to shed light on a constitutional crisis eroding the...
EMMY WINNING SERIES: ‘You have the right to an attorney ...’
Gun violence erupts across U.S. over holiday weekend
Officers respond to person shot call near 2000 block of Buford Highway
Suspect arrested after man shot at popular Brookhaven shopping center