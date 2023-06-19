Juneteenth 2023 | What’s open, closed in metro Atlanta?
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Juneteenth marks the day Americans commemorate the liberation of enslaved African Americans.
The holiday was first celebrated on June 19, 1865, when more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas learned they were free.
In 2021, President Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Here’s what’s open and closed this Monday.
What’s Open?
- Public gyms
- Most grocery stores
- Major food chains
- Public Transportation (holiday hours)
What’s Closed?
- Non-essential federal government buildings
- Non-essential state and local government buildings
- Public schools
- Driver and vehicle services
- Most postal service operations (FedEx and UPS indicate they will remain open)
- Most banks
- Private businesses (most major retailers indicate they will remain open)
