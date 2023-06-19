Juneteenth 2023 | What’s open, closed in metro Atlanta?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Juneteenth marks the day Americans commemorate the liberation of enslaved African Americans.

The holiday was first celebrated on June 19, 1865, when more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas learned they were free.

In 2021, President Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Here’s what’s open and closed this Monday.

What’s Open?

Public gyms

Most grocery stores

Major food chains

Public Transportation (holiday hours)

What’s Closed?

Non-essential federal government buildings

Non-essential state and local government buildings

Public schools

Driver and vehicle services

Most postal service operations (FedEx and UPS indicate they will remain open)

Most banks

Private businesses (most major retailers indicate they will remain open)

