Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

South Gwinnett grad, former Atlanta Hawks sixth man Lou Williams announces retirement

Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond, left, and Los Angeles Clippers' Lou Williams battle for...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond, left, and Los Angeles Clippers' Lou Williams battle for loose ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Cleveland. The Clippers won 133-92. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Lou Williams announced his retirement from the NBA on Sunday, ending a career after winning the league’s Sixth Man award three times and scoring more points off the bench than anyone in history.

Williams played for six teams — Philadelphia, Toronto, the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston, the Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta. He last played in the 2021-22 season with the Hawks.

Out of 1,123 regular-season games played over 17 seasons, Williams came off the bench in 1,001. He scored 13,396 points off the bench, which is 2,117 more than Jamal Crawford and 2,249 more than Dell Curry.

Williams and Crawford are the only three-time recipients of the Sixth Man award in league history.

Williams was the 45th pick in the 2005 NBA draft. Out of the 60 players taken that year, only Chris Paul scored more points in the NBA than Williams — who went straight to the league out of high school.

He finishes his career with 15,593 points, 131st in NBA history.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Rounds of rain and storms are in the forecast for the next several days!
Crews work to repair possible water main breach
Crews restore water to Sandy Springs community, Boil Water Advisory still in effect
Severe weather moves across Georgia, Metro Atlanta
Widespread stormy weather moves through Metro Atlanta

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Atlanta is a city thriving with historical identity, heroic figures and thrilling adventures....
Atlanta News First Podcasts
Behind the Investigation
Behind the Investigation Podcasts
A special series on how police officers accused in domestic violence cases are sometimes...
Metro police chief dodges questions about her cop’s domestic violence case
Atlanta News First Chief Investigator Brendan Keefe examines how domestic violence cases...
‘He’s going to kill you’ | Victim counseled by cop who later killed his wife