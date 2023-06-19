Suspect arrested after man shot at popular Brookhaven shopping center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police have announced an arrest in connection to a shooting on Father’s Day.

Police responded to reports of a person shot near the Sun Tan Shopping Center along Buford Highway at around 9 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he is recovering.

At around 3 p.m. that same day, detectives were able to identify the suspect in the shooting. The alleged shooter was taken into custody after being found near a gas station on Cheshire Bridge road.

The investigation remains ongoing.

