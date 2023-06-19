Towns County man arrested after punching deputy in the face, police say

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Towns County man has been arrested after punching a deputy in the face while trying to escape an unrelated arrest, according to the Towns County Sheriff’s Office.

Towns County said deputies attempted to arrest Edward Compton Treisback for a probation violation on May 22.

While resisting arrest, the Towns County Sheriff’s Office says Treisback threatened to kill one of the deputies, tried to assault him with a handsaw, and punched him in the face.

He now faces charges of felony aggravated assault on a law enforcement official and obstruction of an officer as well as unrelated federal charges.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.