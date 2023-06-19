Look Up Atlanta
Towns County man arrested after punching deputy in the face, police say

Edward Compton Treisback
Edward Compton Treisback(Towns County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Towns County man has been arrested after punching a deputy in the face while trying to escape an unrelated arrest, according to the Towns County Sheriff’s Office.

Towns County said deputies attempted to arrest Edward Compton Treisback for a probation violation on May 22.

While resisting arrest, the Towns County Sheriff’s Office says Treisback threatened to kill one of the deputies, tried to assault him with a handsaw, and punched him in the face.

He now faces charges of felony aggravated assault on a law enforcement official and obstruction of an officer as well as unrelated federal charges.

