10-year-old boy found safely after being reported missing in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marietta police say a 10-year-old boy who was previously reported missing has been found and safely returned to his family.

According to Marietta Chief of Police Marty Ferrell, Sy Scott had previously been missing since 4 p.m. on Tuesday. He left his home on the 700 block of Franklin Gateway.

