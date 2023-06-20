Look Up Atlanta
10-year-old boy found safely after being reported missing in Marietta

Marietta police search for missing 10-year-old boy
Marietta police search for missing 10-year-old boy(Marietta Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marietta police say a 10-year-old boy who was previously reported missing has been found and safely returned to his family.

According to Marietta Chief of Police Marty Ferrell, Sy Scott had previously been missing since 4 p.m. on Tuesday. He left his home on the 700 block of Franklin Gateway.

