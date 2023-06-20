2 dead, 1 hurt in southwest Atlanta shooting; suspect at large, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people died and another was injured in a shooting on McDaniel Street on Tuesday afternoon, Atlanta police said. They are still looking for the shooter.

Police said the shooting happened at 765 McDaniel St. SW.

The identities of the victims and the circumstances around the incident have not been released.

This is the second shooting in southwest Atlanta in the last 24 hours.

Police say one person died and one person was injured in a shooting at the Villages at Carver apartments on Monday evening.

