Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 dead, 1 hurt in southwest Atlanta shooting; suspect at large, police say

ANF - Breaking News
ANF - Breaking News(WANF)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people died and another was injured in a shooting on McDaniel Street on Tuesday afternoon, Atlanta police said. They are still looking for the shooter.

Police said the shooting happened at 765 McDaniel St. SW.

The identities of the victims and the circumstances around the incident have not been released.

This is the second shooting in southwest Atlanta in the last 24 hours.

Police say one person died and one person was injured in a shooting at the Villages at Carver apartments on Monday evening.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
Lee and Glen Clark
First Father’s Day in 25 years for Floyd County man whose son was wrongfully imprisoned
Severe weather moves across Georgia, Metro Atlanta
Widespread stormy weather moves through Metro Atlanta

Latest News

Veterans are given opportunities to reintegrate themselves into the Georgia workforce.
Workforce development key issue for the future of Georgia
Austin Giles
Searchers locate missing 21-year-old autistic Haralson Co. man
Formerly charged jailers with the Nathan Deal Judicial Center in the background.
Supreme Court of Georgia weighs appeal in death of Fulton Co. inmate Antonio May
two women wanted for stealing from a Carrollton County Ulta
2 women wanted for stealing from Carrollton County Ulta, police say