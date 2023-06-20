2 injured in shooting, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were injured in a shooting in Coweta County on Tuesday, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities responded to the north end of Coweta County around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

The sheriff’s office says two people were rushed to an Atlanta area hospital. The identities of the shooting victims and the current extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

This is an active investigation.

