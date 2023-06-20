2 men shot on Boulevard, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officers are on the scene of a shooting on Boulevard, according to Atlanta police.

Two men were reportedly shot. Another two were detained and a gun was recovered from the scene.

This was not the only double shooting in Atlanta on Monday.

One man was killed and another was injured at a shooting on Moury Avenue. That shooting took place at a vigil for another shooting that happened in the same location last year.

