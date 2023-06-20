2 women wanted for stealing from Carrollton County Ulta, police say

CARROLLTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Carrollton Police Department is looking for two women accused of stealing from an Ulta.

The two women reportedly stole $750 of perfume from an Ulta on South Park Street June 13.

Anyone with information should contact the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451 or via the department’s website.

