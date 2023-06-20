Look Up Atlanta
2 women wanted for stealing from Carrollton County Ulta, police say

two women wanted for stealing from a Carrollton County Ulta
(Carrollton Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CARROLLTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Carrollton Police Department is looking for two women accused of stealing from an Ulta.

The two women reportedly stole $750 of perfume from an Ulta on South Park Street June 13.

Anyone with information should contact the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451 or via the department’s website.

FELONY SHOPLFTING: On June 13, 2023, these females took around $750.00 worth of perfume from ULTA on S. Park Street.

Posted by Carrollton Police Department - Georgia on Tuesday, June 20, 2023

