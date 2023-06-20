Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

4 thoroughbred horses die in trailer fire, officials say

When firefighters arrived, they found the horse trailer engulfed in flames.
When firefighters arrived, they found the horse trailer engulfed in flames.(Bardstown Fire Department)
By Julia Huffman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – Four thoroughbred horses died in a trailer fire in Kentucky on Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The Bardstown Fire Department said they responded to a report of a horse trailer on fire on a roadway.

When firefighters arrived, they found the horse trailer engulfed in flames.

Bluegrass Parkway was shut down for about an hour while crews battled the fire.

Eight horses in total were inside the trailer, and the employees of the hauling company driving the trailer were able to get four of the horses out to safety before fire crews arrived.

Sadly, the other four horses did not make it.

The thoroughbreds that died had an estimated value of $750,000, the fire department said.

Investigators are still looking into how the fire started.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
Lee and Glen Clark
First Father’s Day in 25 years for Floyd County man whose son was wrongfully imprisoned
Severe weather moves across Georgia, Metro Atlanta
Widespread stormy weather moves through Metro Atlanta

Latest News

Brothers Fernando, left, and Jacob Ortega watch their dogs at White Rock Lake in Dallas,...
Texas power grid asks customers to cut electricity use as heat wave scorches southern US
FILE - Michael McMahon, right, gives photographers a thumbs up as he leaves federal court, May...
3 men convicted in US trial that scrutinized China’s ‘Operation Fox Hunt’ repatriation campaign
FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy,...
New search for actor Julian Sands on California mountain is unsuccessful
Adam Montgomery (left) pleaded not guilty in October to second-degree murder, falsifying...
Police say Harmony Montgomery’s father hid and moved her body for months after murder