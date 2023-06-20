Alcovy Road in Covington closed for track replacement this week

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Alcovy Road in Covington will be closed for three days starting June 20. The closure will allow CSX to replace railroad tracks and repave the area.

The closure will block certain routes from access to downtown Covington. The Covington Police Department suggested several alternate routes in a Facebook post.

The closure will block access to downtown Covington from I-20 via exit 92 and Hwy 42. The department suggests using exits 90 or 93 or Hwy 278.

Per our team members at the City of Covington, GA - Government: Starting Tuesday, June 20th, Alcovy Road will be closed... Posted by Covington (Ga.) Police Department on Monday, June 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.