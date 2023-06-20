Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Alcovy Road in Covington closed for track replacement this week

(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Alcovy Road in Covington will be closed for three days starting June 20. The closure will allow CSX to replace railroad tracks and repave the area.

The closure will block certain routes from access to downtown Covington. The Covington Police Department suggested several alternate routes in a Facebook post.

The closure will block access to downtown Covington from I-20 via exit 92 and Hwy 42. The department suggests using exits 90 or 93 or Hwy 278.

Per our team members at the City of Covington, GA - Government: Starting Tuesday, June 20th, Alcovy Road will be closed...

Posted by Covington (Ga.) Police Department on Monday, June 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Rounds of rain and storms are in the forecast for the next several days!
Severe weather moves across Georgia, Metro Atlanta
Widespread stormy weather moves through Metro Atlanta
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial

Latest News

Shooting investigation in southwest Atlanta.
Man reportedly detained after fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta
Marietta City Cemetery
Group tours burial site of those who were enslaved in Marietta
Unincorporated DeKalb County neighborhood
Brookhaven looks to annex two unincorporated DeKalb Co. neighborhoods
The Biden administration announced $714 million to help rural areas expand internet access.
Broadband expansion money heading to rural counties soon