Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”
Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 7-year-old girl.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the San Antonio Police Department in Texas is searching for Amarianna Benavidez.

The 7-year-old girl is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, purple shorts and no shots.

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police did not initially describe the circumstances leading up to the 7-year-old’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Amarianna’s location should call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
Severe weather moves across Georgia, Metro Atlanta
Widespread stormy weather moves through Metro Atlanta
Lee and Glen Clark
First Father’s Day in 25 years for Floyd County man whose son was wrongfully imprisoned

Latest News

The two sides agreed on the need to "stabilize" the U.S. and China relationship.
Blinken, Xi hold high-stakes talks in Beijing
The patient, 12-year-old Emma, was immediately put into isolation at Scottish Rite Hospital....
Children’s Hospital of Atlanta Scottish Rite impacted by water main break
Annual Stockbridge Juneteenth celebration underway
Annual Stockbridge Juneteenth celebration draws large crowds
Photo of NuFace looking at his hip-hop collection
Popular hip-hop historian ‘NuFace’ happy to be there for special moments