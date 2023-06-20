Look Up Atlanta
Antisemitic flyers found in Cobb County neighborhood

Antisemitic flyers were found in yet around metro Atlanta neighborhoods.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Antisemitic flyers were found in yet around metro Atlanta neighborhood.

People in the Overlook at Marietta Country Club neighborhood say the flyers promoting white supremacy were found in their driveways Monday.

Neighbors told Atlanta News First they’re concerned.

Leaders here at Congregation of Etz Chaim in Marietta are calling on the community to join their fight.

“It’s been an ongoing issue for a long time and never seems to go away it is certainly on the rise throughout the country. It needs to stop hatred of anything kind needs to stop. It’s very disconcerting and very upsetting,” said Mary Gilbert, Executive Director at the synagogue.

The problem has been widespread.

Flyers were reported in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody in February. Also, reported in found Roswell area last month.

It comes as the Biden Administration released the first-ever national strategy to combat antisemitism last month.

The plan aimed to address the growing problem outlines over 100 steps federal agencies have committed to complete by the end of the year.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Cobb County Police Department for further information and did not hear immediately back.

