Arrest made in connection to fatal shooting of 9-year-old in East Point

King Javier Black was shot and killed Saturday night.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The East Point Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old in East Point.

On June 3, King Javier Black was playing with another 9-year-old who had a firearm, police said. That 9-year-old ended up shooting and killing Black.

Now, the mother of the child who shot and killed Black has been arrested and charged in connection to the incident.

Atlanta News First is waiting to learn more about the charges the child’s mother is facing.

