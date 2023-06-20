Atlanta City Council passes legislation aiming to strengthen youth curfew

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s 11 p.m. youth curfew is still in place. But by 9 p.m., parents should know where their child is. That is the message Atlanta City Council is sending to parents.

Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites and Councilmember Antonio Lewis believe two separate pieces of legislation approved by the council on Tuesday will help protect the city’s youth.

Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites says the resolution approved by City Council on Tuesday urges parents to be accountable for their child’s whereabouts.

The resolution specifically urges parents and guardians to not let children 16 and younger wander out by themselves in public places past certain times during the week.

“The resolution is urging you at 9 p.m. during weekdays, you need to know where your child is, 10 p.m. on the weekends, said Councilmember Waites.

Councilmember Waites says there will be a social media campaign to get the word about the new resolution. At the same time, she’s urging others to help get the word out to families to know where their kids are.

“Because without the faith community, without parents and stakeholders at large, this will not be successful,” said Waites. “We need you to go out there and join the social media campaign, do you know where your kids are,” said Councilwoman Waites.

Last year councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites proposed moving the city’s youth curfew up to 7 p.m. shortly after the deadly shooting along the 17th Street bridge that killed a 12 and 15-year-old.

While that legislation did not pass, council members believe these new efforts will make a difference.

“This is how I think you look at reimagining public safety in the right way,” said Councilman Antonio Lewis.

Lewis proposed legislation approved Tuesday that removed certain provisions and now sentences parents of repeat offenders of the youth curfew to take educational courses as part of probation.

“My office wanted to make sure we passed legislation that was strong and firm, but it didn’t hurt people, it didn’t impact people forever,” Councilman Lewis said at Tuesday’s council meeting.

