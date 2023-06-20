Atlanta City Council to vote on changes to curfew for minors

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The curfew times for those 16 or younger remains the same in Atlanta, but what could change are the consequences for parents whose children are caught violating the city’s curfew.

Currently in the city of Atlanta, the curfew is 11 p.m. for anyone under the age of 16.

Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites says that’s not good enough. She originally proposed a 7 p.m. curfew after two teens were killed in a shooting on the 17th Street bridge near Atlantic Station last year. That proposal did not get enough votes.

On Tuesday, the city council will vote on a non-binding resolution to urge parents and legal guardians to not allow minors under the age of 16 to loiter, wander, stroll or play in or on public streets, highways, roads, alleys, parks, playgrounds or other public grounds, public places, public buildings, places of amusement, eating places, vacant lots or any place unsupervised by an adult between the hours of 9 p.m. on any day and 6 a.m. of the following day; however, on Fridays and Saturdays, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

This demand for the curfew is being pushed by councilmembers Keisha Sean Waites and Antonio Lewis after the death of 16-year-old Bre’Asia Powell, who was shot and killed at an unauthorized post-graduation party outside Benjamin E. Mays High School. Another 16-year-old was also shot and injured.

“At the time the proposal was 7 p.m., many felt that that was a government overreach, it was too restrictive, so we said OK, let’s make it 8 p.m., how about 9 p.m.? We don’t care what it is, we just want to address the real issue of parental accountability,” said Keisha Sean Waites, Atlanta City Council member.

The city’s safety council already approved a measure that would have parents put on probation if their child is caught breaking curfew multiple times. That will also be voted on during Tuesday’s council meeting, which will begin at 1 p.m.

