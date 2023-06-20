Children’s Hospital of Atlanta Scottish Rite impacted by water main break

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A boil water advisory was still in effect for many homes and businesses in Sandy Springs Monday night following a water main break, including Children’s Hospital of Atlanta Scottish Rite.

According to the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management, the 48-inch break happened Sunday on Riverside Road near Don White Memorial Park. The break has since been repaired, but officials say running water still isn’t safe.

The water main break and boil water advisory caused Children’s to cancel some surgeries and divert trauma patients to other area hospitals between Sunday and Monday.

A spokesperson for Children’s Healthcare sent Atlanta News First the following statement:

“Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta was notified Sunday of a large water main break in Sandy Springs that impacted the Scottish Rite campus and other Children’s locations in the area. Our staff deployed drinking water, water to flush toilets, and spot coolers throughout the campus as the water main break impacted the water pressure and effectiveness of the air conditioning system.

Water pressure and cooling have now been restored at Scottish Rite Hospital and we have lifted our trauma diversion. We are resuming scheduled surgeries tomorrow at all sites.

We are working with county and infection prevention experts for optimal patient safety and will continue to follow the boil water advisory until it is lifted by the Department of Watershed Management. We will resume standard services tomorrow that can be provided with alternative water sources including bottled and sterile water.”

Teresa Byers’ daughter, Abby, was supposed to have a spinal fusion surgery at Scottish Rite Monday morning to reduce pain from scoliosis.

“The doctors are going in and they are inserting titanium rods and screws and pins to correct a deformity,” Byers said.

They received a call Sunday night that they’d have to push the surgery to next week due to the conditions caused by the water main break and boil water advisory.

“Just the impact that it had on the whole system, it made us realize that there is a lot going on there is a lot of gears moving,” Byers said. “One situation miles away, and how it can affect an entire hospital system, is mind-boggling. But Children’s Healthcare, I mean they were on it immediately and [Children’s] will move mountains for their patients.”

Byers says her daughter’s surgery has been rescheduled for next week and she’s thinking of everyone impacted by the situation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.